Body found in garbage cart, death investigation underway

By Duaa Israr

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The South Milwaukee Police Department is investigating reports of a dead body found in a barrel on Carroll and Chicago Ave.

The call came in around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s office was called shortly after.

Community member and nearby business employee Barry Hallett says a Green for Life Environmental Inc. truck driver saw a body in a barrel behind a dumpster. Hallett says the truck driver also noticed drops of blood coming from the Pizza Hut nearby, leading to the dumpster.

“A foot and a hand and a bunch of blood,” said Hallet. “Moved the cover a little bit and he seen the head and that’s when he dropped it and says ‘okay, we got a problem here.’”

Hallett says South Milwaukee is a quiet neighborhood and he’s surprised by what the driver found.

“Scary, you know. In a little town like South Milwaukee,” said Hallett. “Pretty shooken up.”

Other community members say this is a reminder that an incident like this could happen anywhere.

“In 22 years of living in this area – it’s too close to home,” said community member Robin Beaudoin.

South Milwaukee police say the Wisconsin State Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.

