Student assaulted by 3 women at Vancouver middle school, sheriff’s office says

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A 13-year-old girl was assaulted by three women at Jason Lee Middle School on Friday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4 p.m., deputies were called out to Jason Lee Middle School after a fight had been reported including parents and students in the school entrance parking lot.

When deputies arrived, several Vancouver Public School security officers were on scene and the alleged involved parties had been separated. The suspected attackers were reported to have left shortly after the incident.

An investigation revealed some disagreement and possible threats had started between two students over the last several days. The parents, along with several other women, arrived to pick up one of the students involved in the fight.

The other involved student, 13, was being escorted out of the school by a staff member when the other student’s female parent, a female relative, and an unknown female got into a physical fight with the 13-year-old girl.

After investigating it became clear that two of the involved adult relatives, Reisha and Auzjherae Jackson, had instigated the assault at the school. Both women were arrested and ticketed for assault.

The other involved woman was not been identified.

In a letter home to parents, Principal Megan Vickery wrote,

“The safety of our students is our top priority and we take these incidents very seriously. All students who have been involved will be disciplined as appropriate, and we are continuing to work with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and our district safety office to address next steps with the adults who were involved.

We know that this was very upsetting for our students and families who witnessed this incident. Please know we will have additional safety staff on campus next week, and our counselors are available to support any students who may need additional support.”

