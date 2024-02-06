Fort Worth fire truck flips, sending 4 firefighters to hospital, 1 with critical injuries

By Julia Falcon

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Police are investigating what led to a Fort Worth fire truck losing control and flipping over.

Police say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at the intersection of Village Creek Road and Wilbarger Street in southeast Fort Worth.

The crew on the fire truck were on their way to respond to a house fire in the area when it lost control and flipped. Another fire truck responded to the call after the accident.

There were four firefighters on board. They were all taken to a local hospital – one with critical injuries was transported via CareFlite.

Later Tuesday morning, one firefighter remains in critical condition, one is in stable condition and two have been released from the hospital.

“Our foremost priority is supporting the wellbeing of our firefighters and their families in this difficult moment,” said Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis, “We appreciate the support and prayers of the Fort Worth community as we stand by the injured and their families.”

The names of the firefighters have yet to be released.

Police are still investigating what could have caused the accident.

