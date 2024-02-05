Kansas City Chiefs of the Wheelchair Football League chasing a third-straight title

By Alan Shope

KANSAS CITY (KMBC) — It’s championship week in Dallas, Texas, as the Kansas City Chiefs fight for another title.

No, not the team quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes.

Turns out, the Kansas City Chiefs of the Wheelchair Football League are also building a dynasty.

“It’s incredible for us to get to go back for a third-straight year,” team director Kolton Kincaid told KMBC 9 on Thursday.

The football team is part of a 13-team league that stretches across the United States.

They play several tournaments in different locations, with the two winners playing the championship game around the Super Bowl. This year’s game is in Dallas, where the Chiefs will face off with the Cowboys.

“They are a good squad. They’re fast, physical, they’re big,” Kincaid said.

Yup, it will be a tough game. The team director also says the sport has been rapidly growing in recent years.

This year’s championship will be live-streamed for the first time. Kincaid also credits the NFL with helping to spread awareness of the league.

“We’ve got a grant from the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. It’s part of their Salute to Service Initiative. They give us a grant to cover our travel expenses, equipment,” Kincaid said.

The team plans to host a clinic here in Kansas City this summer for physically challenged kids who want to get into the sport. They’re hoping to host another tournament next year.

“We’ve got almost 100 fans traveling with us just to Dallas for this championship game next week, and it’s on a weekday, so we’re hoping to get a host of home tournament here this fall,” Kincaid said.

The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m.

