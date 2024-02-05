Family watches their dog get stolen from their driveway

By Ari Hait

THE ACREAGE, Florida (WPBF) — A family in the Acreage is looking for help after security video showed someone stealing their dog out of their driveway.

“Max means a lot to me since he’s been in my life for most of it,” said 12-year-old Jake Blair.

Jake’s dad, Jason Blair, was in their home on Temple Boulevard Tuesday afternoon when he realized Max, an 8-year-old Morkie, wasn’t on his bed behind the couch like he normally is.

“I walked around the neighborhood for about an hour,” Jason said. “And then I’m like, ‘Let me go check my cameras.’”

The security video from the house shows Max at the end of the driveway.

There’s a car parked there, and a person is petting Max.

After about a minute, that person picks Max up, carries him to the car, and drives away.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Jason said.

“Please give him back,” Jake said. “He means a lot to me since he’s been here all my life.”

Jason has checked repeatedly with animal shelters in the area to see if anyone turned Max in.

The family has hung missing posters with Max’s picture all over the neighborhood.

They’re also offering a $500 reward.

So far, they haven’t had a single call with information about Max.

“He’s just great. He was our best friend,” Jason said. “Hopefully, somebody does the right thing, and we can get him back.”

