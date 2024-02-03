US 64 bridge in Henderson County renamed to honor fallen Deputy Ryan P. Hendrix

By Kimberly King

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Don Hendrix and his wife Heidi have eight children together — seven boys and one girl. But on Sept. 10, 2020, their lives as parents changed when their son Ryan, 34, the fourth of eight, died.

Ryan Hendrix was a veteran deputy working for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

“There was a breaking and entering of cars in a specific neighborhood, and he (the suspect) found a gun in one of the cars,” Don Hendrix said.

Hendrix said Ryan and two other deputies responded to the scene south of Fletcher.

“The suspect was having a shootout with the neighbor whose car he’d broken into. That’s what attracted the police because someone called 911,” Hendrix said. “It was near Ryan’s area. They were the closest.”

Hendrix said Ryan approached the suspect, who was sitting in the truck.

“His hands were up. They came up on the vehicle, and Ryan was up near the driver’s door. The man dropped his hand, picked up the gun and shot through the door and hit Ryan,” Hendrix said.

Ryan was killed, forever changing the lives of his family and those who knew and loved him.

“We think about him every day. He was an integral part of our family,” Hendrix said. “He was just that type of person, very important to the community and is sorely missed by his two children. He wasn’t a good dad, he was a great dad.”

Hendrix said Rayan was always taking his children — daughter Ellery, now 12, and son Merritt, now 9 — on outdoor adventures. Now, three-and-a-half years after his death, Ryan has been honored with the U.S. 64 bridge over Interstate 26 being renamed the Deputy Ryan P. Hendrix Bridge.

“That he’s being remembered by the community he gave his life for gives us peace in our hearts,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix doesn’t know when the signs will go up, but he’s excited.

The announcement was made Thursday during the North Carolina Department of Transportation Board meeting with Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin in attendance. Also in attendance was former State Rep. Chuck McGrady, who represented Henderson County.

McGrady, who serves on NCDOT’s road, bridge, ferry naming committee, helped move the naming along. McGrady worked with Hendersonville City Council member Jennifer Hensley, who helped spearhead the bridge naming plan.

“It should read in some fashion Deputy Ryan Hendrix,” Hensley said. “He was a saver of people, and he was killed. I think, for us, it just kind of makes our heart ache.”

Hendrix’s father expects the signage with his son’s name will perhaps go at either side of the bridge over I-26 going into Hendersonville.

Hensley said the expectation is now that the renaming is official, the signs will be fabricated and the dedication will take place this spring.

“He has lots of cousins,” Hendrix’s father said. “So, we expect a big turnout, yes. I’m sure there will be some tears shed, but it will be a joyous day.”

“If you think about bridges, right, they’re connectors to things, and it’s a connector to this community,” Hensley said. “And Ryan was just a big, huge connector of this community.”

