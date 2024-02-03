Dog rescuers overwhelmed by the number of pups in need

By Kristen Consillio

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — It’s a problem that’s only getting worse — animal rescuers say the number of abandoned pets is out of control.

“We turn away dogs every single day,” said Tiffany Kim, president of Fur-Angel Foundation.

Shelters and animal rescue organizations are once again sounding the alarm.

“We’ve seen a triple in our numbers of intakes,” she said. “So we’ve gone from anywhere from 15 to 20 dogs at any given time to about 60-plus dogs.”

And that’s not including pups living on the streets. Animal rescuers say they’re overwhelmed by the hundreds of dogs in need of help across the island.

“It’s really sad,” Kim said. “We see anything from families that can no longer take care of their pets to, you know, owners that have passed away all the way to the other side, which is people that are just negligent and dumping dogs.”

Niome Queypo wishes there were more people like her, willing to foster animals.

“They’re the only animal that’s domesticated where they need us,” she said. “It makes me happy to see them in a better home, being able to enjoy their life how a dog’s supposed to be.”

Rescuers are pleading with the public to step up.

“We’re right kind of in a crisis mode now,” Kim said. “So we’re asking the public to help us.”

The hope is people will open their homes — and their hearts.

