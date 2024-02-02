Widow of man killed by robbery suspects giving back to those who helped her during time of need

By Michael Abeyta

COLORADO (KCNC) — Anybody who’s spent time outdoors knows that nature can bring you a profound sense of peace. One Colorado woman who lost her husband tragically and unexpectedly has now dedicated her life to making sure that first responders can get some of that peace in the Colorado foothills.

Three years ago, Kathryn Severns Avery’s life was turned upside down. Her husband Chris Avery was killed in a car crash on the way home from the grocery store. Three suspects were fleeing a robbery in Lakewood when they hit his vehicle, killing him.

With his loss came her determination to change the world in his name and a challenge to the community.

“We all can honor my husband’s memory by finding a way to reach out and help others who are hurting,” Avery wrote in a letter shortly after his death.

But for Kathryn, first came the investigation and trials for the three that killed Chris. She says the whole experience really opened her eyes to how much firefighters and criminal justice workers do and how much they sacrifice.

“Other than my few very well-deserved speeding tickets, I really just didn’t know what they went through,” said Severns Avery. “It’s given me a much deeper appreciation of the toll it takes, not just on the first responders, but their extended families. How the community, as I was, is remarkably ignorant of what they do.”

So, she decided to find a way to give back to those who were there for Chris and her in their most difficult times. It wasn’t long before she had an idea and approached the Fraternal Order of Police.

“I said, ‘I have this idea. I want to buy a ranch to create a place for everyone involved in what I refer to as the traumatic event life cycle.’ He looked at me like I had five heads,” said Severns Avery.

Undeterred, she bought a 40-acre ranch in the Colorado foothills. With a lot of elbow grease and help, Kathryn created Restoration Ranch. A free-of-charge resort for first responders, criminal justice workers and their families to get away from the demands of their jobs and reconnect.

She says it’s made a huge impact so far.

“I’ve had first responder wives come into the lodge after being outside, and I’m watching them wipe away tears. I ask, ‘are you OK?’ And it’s like, ‘oh, these are tears of joy. I haven’t seen my husband this relaxed in years,'” said Severns Avery.

Restoration Ranch has become so popular that it’s expanding services and growing, thanks largely to donations from the public.

Now, just like she did three years ago when she lost Chris, she is once again calling on the community to give back in his honor. Just like she is.

“I’m encouraging people to like us and follow us on Facebook and on Instagram, social media, and reach out, let us know how they can be of service,” said Severns Avery.

