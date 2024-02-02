Urban Souls Dance Company: A Tapestry of Dance and Dialogue Celebrating 20 Years of Artistic Excellence

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

Jan. 31, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Step into a world where each movement tells a story of triumph, resilience, and cultural richness. Houston Style Magazine invites you to join Urban Souls Dance Company’s 20th-anniversary celebrations with two landmark events that honor the spirit of Black History Month and highlight the legacy of African American dance.

In Dialogue with a Dance Icon: Lauren Anderson Meets Urban Souls

Begin the festivities with an enlightening conversation featuring the illustrious Lauren Anderson, Houston Ballet’s first African American principal dancer. Her pioneering artistry has paved the way for generations to come. Lauren will engage in an insightful exchange with Urban Souls’ luminary founders, Harrison Guy and Walter Hull. This dialogue is a golden opportunity to delve into the impact of dance on cultural identity and personal growth.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 3, 2024 | 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Venue: African American History Research Center

Address: 1300 Victor St, Houston, TX 77019 (The Gregory School)

20th Anniversary Showcase: Souls Of Black Houston

The celebration crescendos with ‘Souls Of Black Houston,’ an evocative dance concert at The Hobby Center. This performance is a tribute to the stories that shaped the African American journey. Witness ‘Colored Carnegie,’ the renowned piece that pays homage to Houston’s historic segregated library, choreographed by Harrison Guy with a score by Dr. John Cornelius. Joining this masterpiece are ‘Sugar Shack’ and ‘Black Bodies in White Spaces,’ choreographed by Walter J. Hull II and Harrison Guy, exploring the vibrancy and challenges of African American life.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 10, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Venue: The HOBBY CENTER – Zilkha Hall

Address: 800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Join Us on This Momentous Occasion

These events are a beacon of Urban Souls Dance Company’s commitment to the arts and its community. As they step into their 20th year, they continue to weave the narratives of African American experiences into their performances. Each pirouette, leap, and slide across the stage brings to life the stories that need to be told, heard, and celebrated.

For additional details and to ensure your attendance at these not-to-be-missed events, visit the Hobby Center’s events page. Embrace the opportunity to be part of a historic celebration that promises to enrich, educate, and inspire.

Houston Style Magazine is proud to support an event that not only entertains but enlightens, highlighting the profound contributions of African Americans to the arts. Reserve your seats today and experience the harmony of history and movement at its finest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611