Hairstylist reigniting confidence in people with hair loss

BUFFALO, New York (WKBW) — A popular Buffalo hairstylist is changing the way his clients look and feel, one hair strand at a time.

Natalie Hutchen began losing her hair in her early 20s. She says it was a gut-wrenching process that left her feeling insecure.

Steven P. Daniels introduced her to the world of cranial prosthesis, a medical-grade wig used for patients with alopecia and cancer.

“It looked like my own hair,” said Hutchen. “I always had healthy and strong hair. When he turned me around, it’s life-changing. With this, you just move along.”

Daniels and Hutchen have been working on this process for the past 25 years.

“There’s a lot of people who are suffering, but just don’t know how to connect the dots or where they can get help for that,” said Daniels. “So, I work with veterans and also people who are insured with health insurance. You can actually come to me. I can provide this non-surgical hair replacement, and it’s covered by your insurance, and the veterans are covered 100% by the VA.”

In an effort to reach more clients, Daniels is opening up shop in a new location for private consultations and a new collaboration with Roswell Park Cancer Center.

“I provide non-surgical hair replacements for people suffering from hair loss,” said Daniels. “Everything from hereditary to cancer treatment to chemical challenges. I love creating new looks for clients. I love the interaction with people. I love to be able to help them connect the dots, especially when there is a hair loss situation.”

