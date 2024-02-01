‘They lived a good life and now they’ll continue living their life’: Florida developer saves the trees

By Angela Rozier

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — A local developer is relocating rather than destroying some of the oak trees on his property to make room for a new development.

About 20 oak trees on the Wilson Grove development off of Becker and Rangeline Road in western Port St. Lucie will now become part of the landscape in the median.

Akel Homes, the new owners of Wilson Grove, plans to build homes in that development soon.

“We want to sell a beautiful community and the roadway is every bit a part of that,” said Alex Akel, president of Akel Homes. “It’s your welcome entrance.”

Akel said they will also relocate other trees throughout the future development.

“You have 15- to 20-year-old oak trees. They lived a good life, and now they’ll continue living their life.”

He said the removal process is intricate.

