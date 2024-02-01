Students hack into Fulton County Schools IT systems, district says

By Hope Dean

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — At least one student is believed to have hacked into some of Fulton County Schools’ information technology (IT) systems, the district announced Wednesday.

The breach involved one or more students from FCS Innovation Academy, a STEM-focused magnet high school in Alpharetta. It is unknown what systems were accessed or if any data was leaked.

One student said the breach affected his ability to do schoolwork, saying all weekend they were not able to access Microsoft Teams or even their school email.

“No one was able to do their work. No one was able to log into their devices,” explained Alex Novokshonov, a junior at Innovation Academy. “It was a major inconvenience.”

The school district said it has acted to “contain the incident” and is working with law enforcement and other partners to resolve the issue.

“This is a matter of utmost importance and is currently under investigation,” Fulton County Schools said in an email to parents.

“I think it should be a concern for everybody with technology where it is right now,” said Ahu Ezgi, the parent of a freshman student.

The incident comes the same week Fulton County experienced a “cybersecurity incident” impacting several government services. However, a Fulton County Government spokesperson confirmed the school system is a different entity on a separate network.

