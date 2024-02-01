Registered sex offender arrested for indecent exposure in East Nashville

By Tony Garcia

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — An East Nashville woman returned home to a man exposing himself outside on Wednesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

In the arrest report, officers reported being dispatched to a home on Flamingo Drive and spoke to the woman who said she had just returned from picking her daughter up from school when she found 47-year-old Byron Shannon outside of her home.

The woman told officers that Shannon was standing in front of the front door to her home so she decided to enter through a side entrance, the affidavit states. Once inside, the woman said Shannon entered through the front door and was standing in her home, exposing himself openly. She shut the door and Shannon fled to the house next door, where his girlfriend lives.

The woman reported that this was the third time Shannon had exposed himself to her, police said.

Shannon was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He has been a registered sex offender since 2012 and has violated his sex offender status numerous times over the past decade.

