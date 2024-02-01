Mother says she forgives drunk driver who killed her son

By Lauren Lowrey and Carmyn Gutierrez

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A mother is crediting her faith as she tries to get through the passing of her son, who was killed by a drunk driver last weekend.

The Gallatin Police Department said Brian Neville was hit and killed in a crash Sunday morning. Police said Joaquin Pena-Ramos is accused of colliding with Neville’s vehicle while driving under the influence.

Neville’s mother, Tammy Neville, said she felt lost after hearing the devasting news. She said she sat around asking God how this could happen until she got a vision.

“What we do when we see something coming at us, we’re going to close our eyes and brace for impact,” she said. “So when he did that, and he opened his eyes, he was in the presence of the Lord. And I get really excited in my spirit because I’m like, wow, what an amazing, amazing experience, to close your eyes and open them in the presence of the Lord.”

Tammy said losing her son was a sacrifice, but believes it was for a higher purpose.

“God had to give his son to give his salvation to the world,” she said. “If this is the only way that this man who hit Brian has the opportunity to learn about God and that Jesus loves him, then I just give my son’s life back to God. He was God’s anyway, for that soul.”

When asked what she wished she could say to the man responsible for the crash that claimed her son’s life, Tammy responded mercifully.

“I want to tell him that I forgive him and that Jesus loves him,” she said. “And because of Jesus, I can love him.”

Neville’s funeral service will be on Feb. 10 at Christ Alive Church in Lafayette. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., and the service will begin at 2 p.m.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) said they will be providing the family with financial assistance that will go toward funeral expenses and mental health counseling.

