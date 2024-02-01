Man charged with killing father in north St. Louis County

By Pat Pratt

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A North St. Louis County man was charged Tuesday with killing his father.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 41-year-old Kristian Long with second-degree murder in the death of George O. Long. He is currently in custody at the St. Louis County Jail on $250,000 cash-only bond.

According to a North County Police Cooperative probable cause statement, officers went to the Long’s home in the 7000 block of Hunter Avenue on Jan. 24 and found George Long deceased in the bathtub with multiple injuries.

Police said officers developed information that pointed to Kristian Long as a suspect. During questioning, he allegedly admitted to the crime and said he doused the body with bleach and olive oil after placing it in the tub.

Medical examiners determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, which happened sometime between Jan. 22-24, the statement reads. Prosecutors on Wednesday confirmed Kristian Long is the son of George Long.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.