Father, stepmother charged with murder in death of 8-year-old in Gwinnett County

By Rebekka Schramm

BETHLEHEM, Georgia (WANF) — A man and woman have been charged in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County detectives have charged Natiela Barros, 34, of Bethlehem, and Cledir Mendes Barros, 37, of Bethlehem with murder and other charges in connection with the death of their daughter.

Natiela Barros made her first court appearance Wednesday where she was denied bond.

“How long have you been unemployed?” asked the judge. “I’m a stay-at-home mom,” replied Barros.

Homicide detectives responded to a home on Vine Springs Trace in Bethlehem Tuesday afternoon after first responders found an 8-year-old girl dead inside the home.

According to police, Natiela Barros called Cledir, police said, who came home and found the child unresponsive.

Cledir called 911 and started CPR on the child, police said.

According to the arrest warrant, “[Natiela Barros] beat the victim with a wooden rolling pin 10-20 times, refusing to get her medical care afterward, and the incident resulted in her death.”

Natiela Barros is charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault, felony murder, and malice murder.

Cledir Mendes Barros has been charged with cruelty to children in the second degree and second degree felony murder.

“[Cledir Mendes Barros] was aware the child was abused and continued to leave them unsupervised with the abuser. When made aware the child was having a medical emergency, [Cledir] did not seek medical care. The child died as a result of this negligence,” according to his arrest warrant.

Cledir Barros made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

“One has been denied saying you’re a flight risk. The other is Superior Court only – only a Superior Court judge sitting in your case can grant bond. Do you know what that means for you? You’re going to be here for a while,” a judge said to Cledir Barros in court.

Both are being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Police have not yet released the child’s name because they want to make sure the child’s biological mother has been notified first.

