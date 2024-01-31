Small business makes good luck charms highlighting Detroit Lions

By Amyre Makupson

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT (WWJ) — “We’re all rooting for our team. We’re so proud. So go lions,” said Kim McNary, a production manager at Rebel Nell.

Lions pride is strong in Detroit, but at Rebel Nell, the women are literally wearing it.

“You’ve got necklaces, kind of like what I’m wearing now we have earring options rings, but we have something for everyone,” said Kim Blair, director of business development at Rebel Nell.

This isn’t just any jewelry line though, this is Lions history, encapsulated.

“Everything is made from the sideline jackets that they wore back in the 50s. Joe Schmidt donated these jackets, and now we’re able to repurpose them into all the pieces. So you’ll have a physical piece of this jacket. And it was actually worn during the time that they actually won the last championship in 1957. Before it was even called the Super Bowl,” said Blair.

Rebel Nell employs women who are transitioning out of shelter life and getting back on their feet.

“Like our team, like a lot of many homeless women that come into our store, and they work, and they change,” said McNary. “That’s something that we have in common with the Detroit Lions. We are edgy. We are rebels because we’re the underdogs We make you not forget us later on.”

“How many times have people not believed in the Lions or in the city or in anything and proving you wrong right now?” said Blair.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.