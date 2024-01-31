Police: Teen attacked over shoes outside Walmart

By Kim Dacey

HANOVER, Maryland (WBAL) — A teenager is recovering after he was attacked outside a Walmart in Anne Arundel County.

According to police, a group of teenagers assaulted the victim and stole his Air Jordan shoes outside the Walmart on Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim was followed into the store by a group of five teenagers.

“They confronted him and asked him if he wanted to buy clothing from them. He declined, then went about his business, but ultimately left the store. He was followed outside onto the sidewalk in front of the store where the group of males attacked him, assaulted him and stole his shoes, which were highly sought-after shoes,” Anne Arundel County police spokesman Marc Limansky said.

Police said the group of suspects fled on foot. The victim was taken to a hospital but is OK. Police said he did not know his attackers.

Shoppers were surprised to hear the incident happened there.

“This has always been a safe area as long as I’ve been here, and it’s just unbelievable that something like that would happen here,” shopper Karen Kaletka said.

Police said there have been several robberies and crimes in the general area over the past few months, none of them connected.

“We have had a few in that area and our patrol officers are focusing on that area and they routinely patrol,” Limansky said.

Police do not have a description of the suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

“Keep your wits about you, be aware of your surroundings, and if you feel something is just off, make a phone call. Call 911 and we’ll come check it out,” Limansky said.

Anyone with information is asked to contract Anne Arundel County police.

