4-year-old battling rare illness granted dream job by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

By Web Staff

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — An organization constructed a dream for a child battling an illness.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida granted Oliver Benthuysen’s wish to be a construction worker. The four-year-old from Boca suffers from a rare gastrointestinal disease that’s required multiple surgeries.

While in the hospital, he passed the time by playing with all sorts of trucks, especially ones that work on construction sites.

On Tuesday, he received his uniform, tools, a hard hat and helped workers building a new Make-A-Wish house in Miami.

“It’s really exciting,” said Jackie Benthuysen, Oliver’s mother. “It’s a little surreal and very emotional, but it’s super cool. Definitely never thought we’d be able to do something like this, so, very exciting.”

Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 14,000 wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

