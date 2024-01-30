Skip to Content
2nd egg arrives for bald eagle pair, Jackie and Shadow, in Big Bear

By Amy Maetzold

    BIG BEAR, California (KCAL) — Big Bear’s bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, welcome their 2nd egg of 2024.

Jackie laid the 2nd egg on Sunday, joining the first egg that was laid last week on Thursday.

Experts say she could lay a third egg as soon as Wednesday.

It takes about 35 days for eagle eggs to hatch so the first eaglet could come out by February 29th.

If you would like to keep an eye on the two bald eagles and their new additions, check out Friends of Big Bear Valley live feed on YouTube.

