Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Numerous Massachusetts schools delayed, closed because of winter storm

By
Published 8:56 am

By Phil Tenser

Click here for updates on this story

    NEEDHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Numerous school districts throughout Massachusetts and parts of New Hampshire are delayed or closed on Monday because of the winter storm that will continue to bring snow to the region overnight.

StormTeam 5 meteorologists are expecting messy conditions through the commute on Monday because of snow and freezing rain. Interior parts of Massachusetts, which stayed colder for longer, could see up to 8 inches of snow from the storm.

List of some districts that will be closed on Monday:

Fitchburg Public Schools Leominster Public Schools Winchendon Public Schools Worcester Public Schools

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content