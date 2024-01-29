Numerous Massachusetts schools delayed, closed because of winter storm

By Phil Tenser

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Numerous school districts throughout Massachusetts and parts of New Hampshire are delayed or closed on Monday because of the winter storm that will continue to bring snow to the region overnight.

StormTeam 5 meteorologists are expecting messy conditions through the commute on Monday because of snow and freezing rain. Interior parts of Massachusetts, which stayed colder for longer, could see up to 8 inches of snow from the storm.

List of some districts that will be closed on Monday:

Fitchburg Public Schools Leominster Public Schools Winchendon Public Schools Worcester Public Schools

