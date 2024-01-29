Memorial drive across multiple parishes honors Louisianan killed in Palestine

By Eli Brand

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A memorial drive on Sunday from Harvey to Metairie and back honored a Palestinian-American and Louisiana native killed in Palestine.

Tawfick Abdeljabbar was killed while living overseas in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war. His family says the ride, which went across I-10 and passed through Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie, has helped their family immensely.

“We’ve had nothing but tremendous support from this community. Whether it’s Palestinians, Americans, all over this community. I’m so proud to be a part of this community,” said Mohammed Abdeljabbar.

The Abdeljabbar family says there is an investigation into their loved one’s death, but they will not stop until they find justice.

