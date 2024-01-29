Homeless camps continue to affect local neighborhoods

By Julian Paras

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Homeless encampments are popping up across Albuquerque, and residents tell me they are fed up. One encampment is gaining attention and not in a way neighbors enjoy.

Near Lomas Blvd. and Indiana St., residents say it’s a nice place to live. But recently they have noticed large gatherings of people experiencing homelessness down an alley way.

“They’ve been kind of collecting in that ally way over there 20 to 30 at a time,” Joshua Martinez said.

Those speaking with KOAT say they have witnessed different activity going on for months.

“You know you see a lot of drug exchange lot of camp sites,” Chavez said.

“They’re using drugs they’re starting fires, especially in the winter time when it’s cold,” Kim Martinez said.

A city spokesperson telling KOAT “the city is aware of concerns about this encampment and is sending outreach teams this week to offer resources and information about shelters and services.”

Residents have been trying to reach out to the city and APD, but say they haven’t had much success getting anyone out there.

“My question is where did they come from all of the sudden so obviously they got kicked out of somewhere else and then they’re going to post up over here,” Chavez said.

The city also says when they find out about these encampments, they conduct outreach to those living on the street.

Neighbors living near this area say if something isn’t done soon, they are worried it will get worse.

“It’s shutting down our city and if we don’t address it, we’re not going to have a city to love anymore,” Martinez said.

Residents also say some of them have reported their mail being stolen on camera by people on the streets.

