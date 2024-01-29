Family, friends hold vigil for woman killed in Summit chain-reaction crash

By Bella Van Lanen

SUMMIT, Wisconsin (WISN) — Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember 20-year-old Brianna Gregory who was the victim in a deadly chain-reaction crash near Highway 67 and Genesee Lake Road in Summit.

According to police, Gregory was traveling south in a vehicle on Wisconsin 67 around 12:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

Investigators said she reduced her speed to turn East on Genesee Lake Road. That’s when a second vehicle driving south on 67, crashed into her car, sending it into the northbound lane. Another vehicle traveling north struck her, ejecting Brianna from the vehicle.

Gregory died at the scene. Her family said she was on her way to job interview.

A 56-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other person involved in the crash, a 19-year-old woman, was uninjured.

Family and friends of Brianna gathered at Faith Baptist Church Sunday to release balloons in her honor.

“Brianna was a great person,” said Uniqua Woodson, Brianna’s cousin. “She would light up any room she walked in. She always cracked jokes, always did everything to make you smile.”

