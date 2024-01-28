Kansas City church sends strong message to Baltimore Ravens Flock

By Heidi Schmidt

PRARIE VILLAGE, Kansas (KCTV) — A Kansas City-area church is letting the Ravens Flock know exactly where it stands ahead of Sunday‘s AFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in their sixth straight AFC Championship. This is the first of the games that will be played away from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ahead of the game, a Kansas City-area church is sending a very public message of support to Mahomes and his teammates.

Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village is known for its creative signs.

The church sits on the corner of W. 75th Street and Mission Road. Thousands of people drive through the busy intersection every day.

The church uses its unique position to provide a positive message to the community. This week, the messages is for the Chiefs and all of Chiefs Kingdom.

“#ChiefsKingdom has a cravin for some Raven,” the sign reads.

The church also had a little fun before the AFC Divisional round game.

”Sunday dinner Buffalo wings,” the sign said for the week leading up to the game.

The Chiefs defeated the Bills in Buffalo to advance to the next round.

