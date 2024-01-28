911 operators help deliver baby on side of the road

By Danica Sauter

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Dispatchers in Maury County helped a couple deliver a baby on the side of the road.

Early Saturday morning, around 2:25 a.m., units responded to a reported childbirth in progress.

When the couple knew they wouldn’t make it to the hospital, they pulled over at Maury County Fire Station 27 at the intersection of Bear Creek Pike and Highway 431.

Dispatchers were able to give instructions and talk the couple through the process before the Maury County Sheriff’s Office, Maury County EMS and Maury County Fire Department arrived.

When crews did arrive, they found a healthy baby and mother and took them to a local hospital.

“Too often our 911 operators don’t get the credit they deserve for the work that they do, so please join us in showing appreciation for a job well done,” the Maury County Fire Department said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.