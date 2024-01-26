Private plane loses landing gear while approaching Hobby Airport runway, officials say

By Web Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Hobby Airport operations aren’t being impacted Thursday afternoon despite a private plane’s landing gear collapsing.

The Houston Airport System said a runway was shut down as the Houston Fire Department and other crew responded to the scene.

Officials said the plane was in the “safety area” of the runway.

The number of people on board and injuries was not immediately disclosed.

SkyEye captured what appeared to be a twin-propeller engine aircraft at rest where the runway and a grassy field meet. The plane’s rear door was wide open.

