Iowa bill would require teachers, students to sing national anthem at school every day

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A new bill would require all Iowa teachers and students to sing the national anthem at school each day.

In 2021, state lawmakers required all Iowa students to recite the pledge of allegiance at school. Now, some Iowa House Republicans want to take that a step further and require students to study and sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

House Study Bill 587 would require all public school students and teachers to sing at least one verse of the national anthem every day. There is an option to opt out, but everyone would still be required to stand.

Critics of the bill say that it’s unconstitutional.

The changes would only apply to public and charter schools, not private schools.

If a teacher does not want to sing the national anthem, they would be required to find someone else to lead their class in singing it.

The bill did advance out of a House subcommittee Wednesday, but GOP House Rep. Henry Stone says he is open to hearing feedback and potentially making changes as the plan moves forward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.