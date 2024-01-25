Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee Takes Swift Action Against Negligent Apartment Complex

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

Jan. 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee has declared a decisive legal move against Globix Palms Rolling, LLC, the operator of The Palms on Rolling Creek, an apartment complex in North Harris County. The lawsuit underscores the owners’ failure to address tenant concerns, leading to the neglect of sewer pipe maintenance and resulting in multiple sewage discharges within the complex.

Despite repeated pleas from residents to address the issues, the owners of The Palms on Rolling Creek ignored the necessary maintenance, allowing sewage, including fecal matter and toilet paper, to actively flow into storm drains, parking lots, sidewalks, and shared areas throughout the complex. County Attorney Menefee expressed his concern, stating, “Residents who lived in this apartment complex were repeatedly asking their landlord to fix sewage lines and were ignored. Enough is enough – the residents of The Palms on Rolling Creek deserve better.”

The legal action is initiated to hold the owners accountable, swiftly address the urgent public health threat, and ensure the safety of tenants. The lawsuit emphasizes the gravity of raw sewage leaks, deeming them completely unacceptable. Harris County Pollution Control investigators confirmed the sewage discharges, prompting the need for immediate intervention.

Furthermore, testing conducted by Harris County revealed alarmingly high levels of E. Coli, a bacteria associated with the intestines and feces of humans and animals. Exposure to water containing elevated E. Coli levels poses significant health risks. County Attorney Menefee affirmed his commitment to using all available tools to protect Harris County residents from landlords who neglect to provide safe and clean living conditions.

About the Harris County Attorney’s Office

Christian D. Menefee, the youngest and first African American elected as the Harris County Attorney, leads the Harris County Attorney’s Office. As the top civil lawyer for Texas’ largest county, Menefee oversees a team of 250 attorneys and staff members, representing the county in all civil matters, including lawsuits. The office’s dedication to safeguarding residents from substandard living conditions is evident in its proactive legal measures.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.