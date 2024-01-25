Baltimore takes steps to ban nicotine from city stadiums, Orioles show support

By Janay Reece

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — As we inch closer to Opening Day for the Orioles – Baltimore City is also one step closer to banning all tobacco and nicotine products from city stadiums.

The policy was first introduced in 2023 by city and community leaders.

The conversation continued inside Baltimore City Hall Wednesday morning. The Baltimore City Council heard city leaders, youth organizations, and public health experts testify to lawmakers about the bill.

Advocates argue smokeless tobacco use (and any tobacco use) by Major League Baseball (MLB) players sets a bad example for young people who see athletes using tobacco.

“When we limit that use in our stadiums the kids may not be as influenced to go and use tobacco,” said NaShona Kess the vice-president of Baltimore City NAACP.

“It just helps out the environment of everybody such as clean water and cleaning up the trash on the streets. It plays a big part in it,” said Tyler Broady a youth advocate

Advocates are pushing city lawmakers for a bill that would end tobacco and nicotine products in all Baltimore City stadiums.

“By taking tobacco out to sporting events, kids aren’t going to see their heroes aren’t going to be doing it. And they’re not going to grow up thinking they’ve got to do it to be a great athlete,” said Kevin O’Flaherty with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

If passed, the policy would ban smokeless tobacco in city sports stadiums for both fans and players.

Smoking was first banned in all seating areas of the Orioles ballpark in 1993.

The ban was later expanded to prohibit smoking and the carrying of lit tobacco products within 25 feet of Oriole Park, including the Warehouse and other outdoor spaces along the gates.

“As an organization, our top priority is to ensure that we are always doing what is best for our club and our community,” said Orioles Executive Vice President of Public Affairs, Kerry Watson.

“That is why, after numerous conversations with our front office, coaching staff, and city officials, we have made the decision to support the City’s ban of tobacco products at stadiums throughout Baltimore.”

“By the city passing a policy it covers everybody in the city – all the facilities, all of the sport,” said O’Flaherty.

This ordinance would extend beyond professional stadiums to some city-owned properties – and will close any loopholes.

“We want to make sure that young people are just seeing the best that we have to offer here in Baltimore and that is our sports teams – who are playing pretty well and doing great to represent the city,” said Kristerfer Burnett, Baltimore Council Member for District 8.

As of 2016, a new MLB Collective Bargaining Agreement states players are already prohibited from using smokeless tobacco – in other major cities like New York and Boston.

According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, 16 out of 30 MLB stadiums across the nation are completely tobacco free.

Councilmember Burnett also tells WJZ he hopes that if this bill is passed, there will be a fine associated for those who do not follow the new policy.

Advocates hope the bill will be passed and in effect by opening day.

