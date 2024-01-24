LA County moves to stop deputies from drinking alcohol while armed

By Matthew Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors moved closer to prohibiting deputies from drinking while armed after some concerning incidents.

“The mixing of alcohol and guns never ends in a good time, rather, it increases the risk of injuries and death,” Supervisor Hilda Solis said. “My intent with this motion is to protect both LASD deputies and the public from any potential mishaps, as well as ensure that if an LASD deputy requires support because of an alcohol dependency, we can provide them with resources.”

Solis and Chair Linsey Horvath introduced a motion to the board that would require the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to revise its existing policy and implement a strict prohibition against deputies carrying a firearm while consuming alcohol, whether they are on or off duty.

“If a Sheriff’s Deputy is on duty with a firearm, their blood alcohol content should be zero—with no exceptions,” Horvath said. “With this motion, we make clear the Sheriff’s Department should set a policy to ensure sober judgment and to seriously investigate cases where intoxication is suspected.”

The issue first came to light in 2019 after the Los Angeles County Office of Inspector General published a report outlining 81 administrative cases where LASD deputies were under the influence of alcohol with a firearm within arms reach. It returned to the spotlight in November 2023 when the OIG polished another report showing another eight incidents in the past few years.

In their 2019 report, the OIG recommended the department align its standards for blood alcohol content. In order to operate a County vehicle while on duty, a duty cannot have a BAC of .02. However, the BAC threshold to handle a firearm and have a “rebuttable presumption” is .08.

Also, the OIG shared concerns that the department’s off-duty policies may make deputies more likely to carry firearms while they aren’t working.

“I am surprised that the LASD Firearm Safety Policy is filled with loopholes, weaknesses, and the inclusion of a rebuttal presumption language that enforces a dangerous culture and behavior,” Solis said.

