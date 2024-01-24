Fake police steal from blind woman on Christmas Eve, leaving her with only $15

By Kelsey Gibbs

Click here for updates on this story

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WTVF) — In Murfreesboro criminals not only impersonated police officers but also robbed a blind woman, leaving her with just $15. The real police report that the impostors managed to get away with hundreds of dollars.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear, shared her experience over the phone.

She explained that she initially believed it was the police knocking at her door with a search warrant because they knew the property manager’s first and last name. The criminals used this information to gain entry, convincing the victim that they were legitimate law enforcement officers.

“How desperate do you have to be to fake being a police officer? I mean, what is wrong with you,” said the victim.

Murfreesboro Police are now on the hunt for the suspects, with one man identified as a person of interest. Detectives believe that during the encounter, the criminals stole the victim’s debit card. It wasn’t until three days later that the victim discovered her bank account had been depleted to a mere $15.

The criminals wasted no time exploiting the stolen debit card, withdrawing $40 and $400 from an ATM inside a Mapco on Memorial Blvd.

Additionally, they made several fraudulent $10 transactions on Cash App.

Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry Flowers says it’s bad enough to impersonate a police officer, especially when the victim has a disability.

“Impersonating a police officer is a serious crime. And this lady having that disability, you know, believed them, allowed them into her home, and thankfully she was not injured or hurt,” Flowers said.

The victim, traumatized by the incident, hopes that the perpetrators are caught before they can strike again.

She reported a total loss of about $600. However, the bank was able to recover and return her funds.

If you know this person of interest, please contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email 0992@murfreesborotn.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.