UW-Whitewater students, parents react to racist display

By Stephanie Rodriguez

WHITEWATER, Wisconsin (WDJT) — “And she said, why are there Nazis on campus?”

Hours after moving her daughter into her dorm, Milwaukee resident Toni Pharm got an alarming text message from her daughter that led to her calling the UW-Whitewater police to report a group chanting racist words and displaying a swastika on the Knilans residence hall.

“It’s very disturbing. I think it is a deplorable act of terrorism, in my opinion,” Pharm said.

She tells CBS 58 that she called campus police several times but was not connected to anyone when the incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 21.

“That was a huge problem because I had dropped my child off,” she said. “I don’t feel like she’s safe right now. This was too close for comfort for me.”

The next day, classes began as normal. Sophomore Derek Dussault described the mood as somber.

“I think some people are still trying to stomach it, that it could happen so close to home, essentially,” he said.

“I thought it was pretty disgusting behavior, because while I hold free speech very near and dear because it’s protected by the Constitution, even if somebody believes in that kind of thing, I think it should be best in private, not public on a campus like this where inclusion and those sorts of things are pretty important, and we want everyone to feel safe and protected.”

Junior Brooklyn Stevenson just found out about the incident on Monday.

“It’s really concerning that it’s the first day back, and that’s already happened. I came here because they were one of the schools that was really high in diversity and inclusion and had a lot of different clubs and programs. So, it’s just really surprising and concerning to see that,” Stevenson said.

The dorm where the four people were displaying antisemitic symbols and chanting racial slurs is just a short walk away from where football player Ammiel Jackson lives on campus.

“Hate, you know what I’m saying, there is no room for that. It shouldn’t be here,” he told CBS 58. “I feel like it put a bad image on our school as well.”

UW-Whitewater Chancellor Corey A. King condemned the incident on Monday, explaining that the group is not affiliated with the university and that while they believe there is no current threat to safety, in an abundance of caution, they increased police patrol on campus.

“The actions of the group last night are abhorrent and go against our core values,” King said in a statement. “At UW-Whitewater, we strive to create a safe community where everyone feels a sense of belonging. We take pride in our Warhawk family. We reject hate in all its forms.”

King also reminded students about the counseling services available to them. To read the full statement, click here.

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman echoed King’s message.

“I share Chancellor King’s outrage over the incident at UW-Whitewater led by a small group of people that appear to be unaffiliated with the university. It is appalling and disturbing,” Rothman said.

However, this display of racism has shaken some students’ sense of security.

“It doesn’t make me feel the most safe, especially as an African American student,” Stevenson said.

“It’s still in Whitewater, and it’s still a small community. So even if it wasn’t students, it can happen anywhere and to anybody.”

