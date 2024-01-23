More than 2 dozen Pittsburgh-area families get adaptive strollers or bikes from charity

By Megan Shinn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 42 million Americans have disabilities. So it’s difficult for them and their families to get around day to day.

That’s why it’s a new year full of possibilities for 25 children and their families. Each one now owns a new adaptive stroller or bike to help them with everything.

As a grandmother, Lisa Busha tends to her granddaughter’s needs. Paisley is only 5 years old and she’s nonverbal autistic. Now with a brand-new adaptive stroller, a whole world of possibilities opened for them.

“This is going to give her so much freedom to see many things and I can take her,” said Busha.

They’re not alone in receiving this amazing donation: six families received adaptive bikes and another 23 got adaptive strollers for their children with disabilities at Covestro in Pittsburgh on Monday.

It’s all thanks to Variety the Children’s Charity.

“It’s a really special day,” said Variety CEO Tom Baker. “It’s such a good way to kick off the year and we just always enjoy taking this life-changing equipment out into the community and spending time together with the families and the Variety kids.”

The organization started in 2012. Since then, Variety has presented more than 7,000 adaptive bikes, adaptive strollers and communication devices to kids throughout Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

Before today, Paisley got a communication device from Variety to help her speak by pressing buttons.

Through tears, Busha said, “Her speaking tablet allowed her to say ‘I love you’ for the very first time. For a grandma to hear that from her first grandchild…”

So far, Variety the Children’s Charity has distributed more than $10 million worth of adaptive equipment. For these families, it’s more than just a piece of equipment, it’s therapy too, which helps keep families together and mobile with safe travel out of the house.

“It’s hard and organizations like this make it, oh my gosh, so much, so much better,” Busha said.

