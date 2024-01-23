Here is when the Margaritaville in KCK is set to open.

By KCTV5 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — We now know when a 229-room hotel with pools, entertainment space, restaurants and bars will open.

Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City, to be located at the northeast corner of I-70 and I-435 in western Wyandotte County, is set to open in Spring 2025.

“The opening of Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City will be an exciting part of Kansas City’s incredible momentum over the past few years, which has included being named a FIFA World Cup 2026 host city, featured as one of the “20 Best Places to Visit in 2024″ by The Wall Street Journal, included on The New York Times’ “52 Places To Go in 2024″ list, named by Travel + Leisure as a “50 Best Places to Travel in 2024,” and highlighted as one of ten cities in the world to visit by Lonely Planet,” said Mark Moberly, Partner & Director of Real Estate Development at Sunflower Development Group, LLC.

The hotel will feature an outdoor resort-style pool, entertainment and activity offerings for the whole family, meeting and event space, a retail location, as well as Margaritaville-inspired restaurants and bars, a news release stated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.