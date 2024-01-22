Monterey Police Department is considering bringing license plate readers to city

By Leslie Duarte

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — Monterey City Police Department is considering bringing license plate reader cameras to their department, but before they make a decision, they are asking the public for their input.

License plate reader cameras are already used in thousands of police departments across the country. They work just like red light traffic signal cameras. However, instead of citing drivers for a traffic violation, police departments use the cameras to capture license plate numbers that may help them solve a crime.

However, some people say the cameras are controversial and an invasion of privacy.

“I think it’s just another way for them to keep track of us and I really don’t approve of it,” said Juan Carmona, a Monterey resident.

Others agree that cameras could be a helpful tool to make the city safer if the cameras are used responsibly.

“I think it could be a great asset, but I also have concerns that they might be used improperly,” said Marlayne Assadi, a resident.

While there is a debate about the readers, they are not uncommon. Many police departments on the Central Coast include Hollister, Watsonville, and Seaside, amongst others.

The American Civil Liberties Union, also known as the ACLU, opposes mass surveillance programs like license plate readers.

“In our country, the government should not be tracking us unless it has individualized suspicion that we’re engaged in wrongdoing,” the organization wrote in February 2023.

Monterey Police Department will host two town hall meetings on the topic.

The first meeting will be held on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Monterey City Council Chambers, 580 Pacific Street. The second meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. in the Monterey City Council Chambers, 580 Pacific Street.

