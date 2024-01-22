Juror in Michelle Troconis trial dismissed for comparing case to “Gone Girl”

By CBS New York Team

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WCBS) — The courtroom drama at the Michelle Troconis trial Friday had nothing to do with the testimony.

Jurors alerted the judge after one member of the panel commented on the case, comparing it to the novel and film “Gone Girl,” in which a married woman fakes her own disappearance.

Judge Kevin Randolph dismissed the juror who made the comment.

Earlier this week, an alternate juror was removed for saying something to a member of the prosecution team that the judge said called the juror’s impartiality into question.

Troconis is accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the 2019 death of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five children.

Testimony Friday focused on blood spatter evidence found at the crime scene.

