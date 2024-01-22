Here’s how AT&T and Philadelphia’s Police Athletic League are helping close the digital divide

By Wakisha Bailey, Rory Hardenstine

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Philadelphia’s Police Athletic League (PAL) and AT&T are looking to close the technology gap in the city. The wireless company on Monday will donate $10,000 and 250 laptops to PAL to help level the playing field in Philadelphia.

The laptops will be distributed to kids throughout 18 centers across Philadelphia’s most under-resourced neighborhoods.

PAL officers and kids will come together Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the Harrowgate PAL Center, located in Northeast Philadelphia. Youth and PAL alumni and scholarship recipients who are continuing their education will participate in fun games and receive laptops that were refurbished by HumanIT.

The initiative is to help reduce the digital divide and improve educational outcomes for low-income families. This contribution is part of the AT&T Connected Learning initiative, created as part of AT&T’s companywide commitment to help facilitate internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption.

“This is not only assisting with our young people,” said Susan Slawson, the executive director of PAL, “but it’s a family opportunity to get rid of this digital divide.”

PAL recreation centers are directed by Philadelphia police officers.

“We serve over 6,000 young people in our 18 facilities and everything that we offer is free, including scholarships for our young people,” Slawson said. “It’s just not for college. They may choose some type of trade.”

Slawson said the kids receiving the laptops have been identified and they will be able to take them home Monday.

“For more than 75 years, the officers who participate in PAL have given their time, energy and commitment to help enrich the lives of young people in Philadelphia,” AT&T Pennsylvania President David Kerr said. “Our support of Philadelphia PAL gives the centers extra resources to help students boost their digital skills are prepare for their future pursuits.”

