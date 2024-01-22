Elderly man rescued from truck dangling over 200-foot cliff

By Tony Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

WILLIAMSPORT, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man is alive after his truck nearly fell over a 200-foot cliff overlooking the Duck River in Maury County.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, a detective with the Maury County Sheriff’s Office happened to drive past an elderly man who lost control of his truck on Greenfield Bend Road and it was sliding toward the edge of the road.

The detective attempted to secure the truck with his own vehicle but was unsuccessful as the truck continued to slide closer to the cliff, which hovers roughly 200 feet above the Duck River in Williamsport.

Multiple Maury County Fire units were dispatched to help, as well as a tow truck driver with a local towing company.

The rescue units arrived and quickly secured the truck with a chain to a large tree, then used a winch to pull the truck off the edge of the cliff and closer to the road, allowing the man to safely exit the truck. The tow truck then finished the job by completely pulling the truck onto the roadway.

No injuries were reported to either the driver or any of the rescue crew members.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.