4 hospitalized after confrontation in parking lot of Best Buy leads to shooting, police say

By Elitsa Bizios, Ruben Rosario

Click here for updates on this story

PLANTATION, Florida (WSVN) — Rescue crews have taken four people to the hospital after shots rang out in the parking lot of a Best Buy store in Plantation, police said.

7News cameras captured multiple police cruisers and crime scene tape outside the large retailer, located along Sunrise Boulevard and North Flamingo Road, Saturday night.

According to Plantation Police, a group of four people were exiting the store when they got into a confrontation with two people who were apparently waiting for them.

Detectives said the group of two opened fire on the group of four, striking two of them. Two innocent bystanders, one inside the building and another who was outside, were hit by the gunfire.

Pictures shared on social media captured paramedics tending to a woman with a bloody leg and a man being taken away on a stretcher.

Paramedics transported all four injured people to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said some of the rounds shattered the front window of the store. Cameras also showed a white SUV with bullet holes in the passenger side window and two others above the front passenger side side, near the hood of the vehicle.

Detectives said those who opened fire remain at large, as they attempt to determine what led the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.