Massachusetts grandfather celebrated for his 550th blood platelet donation

By Phil Tenser

BOSTON (WCVB) — A 77-year-old Massachusetts grandfather is being celebrated for his 550th blood platelet donation.

Ralph “Rocco” Russo, 77, was inspired to begin donating when his best friend’s then-14-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer in 1996. He kept on donating for 27 years.

The donations he’s made at the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center provided blood products to patients at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“It is estimated that Russo’s platelet donations, which he makes every other week, have amounted to 69 gallons of blood products, which have contributed to saving 550 lives,” the center said in a statement.

