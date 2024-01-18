Video shows man tie dog up, abandon it outside animal shelter in South Carolina

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

DORCHESTER COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — An animal shelter in South Carolina posted a video of a man tying up and abandoning a dog in hopes of getting the message out about their resources so this doesn’t happen again.

The video posted on Dorchester Paws Facebook page was taken at around 4 p.m. on Jan. 11.

It shows a man walking a dog on a leash and then tying the leash to something outside the shelter. The man is then seen walking away.

In the post, the shelter talks about being a source of compassion with no judgment that can extend care when it’s required.

“We stand as a rock of support, offering solace to both humans and animals,” the post goes on to say. “Our commitment will remain unwavering by always providing care without judgment. It is not just a promise, but a pledge that resonates with the very core of our mission.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.