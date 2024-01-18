Terrifying Sacramento home invasion video shows gunmen who robbed veteran of life savings

By Michelle Bandur

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — In less than 30 seconds, a 67-year-old Sacramento Vietnam veteran lost his life savings during a home invasion where he was held at gunpoint.

Ring doorbell and security cameras captured when two masked people kicked in Marlon Harris’ front door and rushed into his bedroom, where he keeps his safe. With five kicks, the robbers broke into the safe.

Harris said he tried yelling to make some noise to scare them but to no avail.

In the video, you can hear Harris and the masked, armed people yelling at each other around 1 a.m. on Jan. 2.

The Marine Vietnam veteran said even at age 67 and on oxygen, he tried to fight back.

“They just rushed on it and I jumped out the bed trying to fend them off,” Harris said. “He put the gun in the back of my head, and I got on the floor and thought, ‘This is it.'”

For his own personal records, Harris made a video as a keepsake of what was inside the safe. He said he had $36,000 in cash, along with sentimental jewelry.

“They took my daddy’s ring,” he said. “She (wife) had 15-20 gold rings, my wedding band and a gold Marine Corp emblem necklace.”

Harris suffers from emphysema and takes care of his bedridden wife. He still remembers what he was thinking while on all fours with a gun to his head.

“I had my mind made up. I was dead. It’s over. This is it,” Harris said. “I thought about her. I hope they don’t kill her on the way out.”

He said he’s grateful the suspects didn’t hurt him or his wife.

No one has been arrested yet. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating but wouldn’t say if the home invasion was random or targeted. Harris believes the suspects knew what they were looking for.

A generous viewer touched by our story reached out to the sheriff’s office to get in touch with Harris.

