San Joaquin County offers vending machines with Naloxone to reverse fentanyl overdoses

By Teo Torres

Click here for updates on this story

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, California (KCRA) — Saving a life is just a vending machine away in San Joaquin County.

On Wednesday, the county’s Department of Public Health Services announced it will add free Naloxone to three of its five vending machines.

Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, offering valuable time to get someone to an emergency room. The medical community says it’s safe and easy to use, working almost immediately on the effects of fentanyl, heroin, morphine, oxycodone, methadone and codeine.

The Director of San Joaquin County Health Care, Greg Diedrich, says offering the medication in vending machines is a no-brainer.

“With a growing ease of access to fentanyl-laced drugs and other powerful opioids, this continues to pose a safety concern for our region,” he said. “By providing free naloxone in our vending machines we increase the likelihood that it can be used by the public to save lives.”

The three vending machines are located at:

PHS administrative office, 1601 East Hazelton Avenue, Stockton. First floor lobby of the County Human Services Agency, 333 East Washington Street, Stockton. Stockton Metropolitan Airport, 5000 S. Airport Way, Stockton

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.