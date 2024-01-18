Oklahoma organization puts those experiencing homelessness into hotels during cold blast

By Kolby Terrell

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma organization is putting those experiencing homelessness into hotels during the cold blast.

More than 100 people living without a home are staying in hotels and the people who put them up are making sure they’re fed while they stay there.

“They actually helped us out with a room and they’re saying they’re going to let us stay in it for three days,” said Terrance Waters who is living without a home.

Sandwiches with Love and Second Chance feel people without homes daily, but for years, when winter hits, they’ve made sure they’re not stuck on the streets in the freezing temperatures.

“The whole goal in the arctic blast is trying to save the lives of our friends. We have so many unaccounted for homeless friends that have…they’re dead,” said Delisa Jones with Second Chance.

Thanks to donations, they said more than 100 people are in hotels across the city and while KOCO 5 visited them in their store, they found places for even more people.

“Typically, we keep them there two to three weeks, depending on our funding,” Jones said.

One man said he was living in his car for more than a month but on Tuesday, they were able to find him a place to stay.

“Definitely will help keep us warm. It’ll recalibrate me as well. I really needed it and need my lady and my dogs to have it,” Waters said.

With the brutal cold, they said even just sleeping in cars is a nightmare.

“My dogs, I have a dachshund and one terrier, and they’ve been cold. Been keeping them under the blankets to keep them warm,” Waters said.

Every day, people go to the hotels to make sure everyone has a meal to eat.

“We provide food for them once a day, a hot meal and like a sack lunch and snacks,” Jones said.

