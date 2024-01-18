North Carolina teen faces felony after threatening their school

By Zach Rainey

UNION COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A 15-year-old faces a felony charge after making a false threat of mass violence toward a North Carolina school, authorities say.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified Monday evening after an anonymous Instagram post threatening violence directed toward Sun Valley High School.

Early Tuesday morning, deputies said they were able to identify the author of the post as a 15-year-old student at the school.

“To ensure the safety and security of all SVHS students and faculty, additional UCSO personnel were at the school Tuesday morning and the juvenile suspect was questioned,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the teen ultimately admitted to posting the threat because he did not want to attend school that day.

Deputies say the suspect will now face a felony charge of communicating a threat of mass violence on an educational property and may also face long-term suspension as a result of his reckless actions.

