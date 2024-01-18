Skip to Content
Man missing after being attacked, forced into car in Lochearn, police say

<i>Baltimore County Police/WJZ</i><br/>Joel Edwards is missing after being attacked and forced into a car in Baltimore County
Joel Edwards is missing after being attacked and forced into a car in Baltimore County
By Rohan Mattu

    BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Police are looking for a man who was allegedly attacked and forced into a car Wednesday evening in Lochearn, Baltimore County Police said.

Joel Edwards, 62, was “attacked by an unknown suspect” around 8:40 p.m. on the 3500 block of Forest Hill Road before he was forced into the car, police said.

Edwards, who is 5’11” and around 260 pounds, was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black boots, a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue sweatpants.

No further information is available on the circumstances of Edwards disappearance.

