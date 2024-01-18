Grandmother accused of shooting infant enters not guilty by reason of insanity plea

By Web Staff

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WLWT) — A Liberty Township grandmother accused of shooting her 6-month-old granddaughter has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

David Albrecht, the attorney for Mia Harris, entered the plea on her behalf Tuesday.

Harris is accused of shooting her 6-month-old granddaughter and shooting at two other family members.

Harris was indicted last week by a Butler County grand jury on four counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm.

Investigators said Harris first fired “through the bedroom door multiple times” then “broke down” a locked door inside the Dutch View Apartments in Liberty Township.

Harris allegedly tried to shoot another family member “in the head at close range but missed,” court documents state and then shot the infant “while laying on the bed.”

When a dispatcher asked the baby’s mother if she knew why Harris did this, the baby’s mother said, “Because she was mad at us. She’s going crazy.”

The infant was rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital following the shooting. Prosecutors said the baby’s condition has been showing signs of improvement.

Harris will remain in the Butler County jail while she undergoes psychological evaluations. She is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 27.

