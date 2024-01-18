Decoy swans confused as dead birds, Wallingford Animal Control says

By Evan Sobol

WALLINGFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two decoy swans in a Wallingford pond have been confused as dead birds on Thursday.

Wallingford Animal Control said they have received calls about dead swans at the golf course near the Laskara Restaurant.

After checking with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and wildlife rehabilitators, animal control determined the animals are decoys.

The agency left a disclaimer on social media.

“This post is not intended to insult the good people who called them in. When you see something that seems ‘off’, we absolutely want you to contact us. Heck, they looked pretty real to us when we were first arriving on scene,” said Wallingford Animal Control. “Finding out that these were decoys made our day. It’s always refreshing when a call comes in and the end doesn’t result in an animal suffering.”

