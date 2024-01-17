Deer Valley Unified students celebrate 100 days of school in style

By Mickaela Castillo

PHOENIX, Arizona (KPHO) — Highland Lakes students got to celebrate being slightly older and wiser. First graders dressed up as if they were 100 years old to celebrate their 100th day of school. “In the kid world, basically, they’re almost halfway through. So we’re celebrating all their accomplishments,” said Principal Mark Anderson.

Students also visited with residents at the Inspira Retirement Center to meet new friends, make crafts, and read to one another. “Several of the residents were talking about them coming to visit. We wanted to see what their perception of older people are,” said Mary, a resident at Inspira.

This was the first time Highland Lake’s students visited with residents and dressed up, but the residents hope this will be a frequent occasion. “I hope that we can do this again sometime because it seems like having the children here has brought the residents out. It’s uplifting, and the energy they bring is so cute,” Mary said.

